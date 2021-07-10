Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Financial Survey

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bilibili and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -24.93% -26.89% -11.95% Workday -3.81% -0.14% -0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 2 8 0 2.80 Workday 0 7 19 0 2.73

Bilibili presently has a consensus price target of $92.13, indicating a potential downside of 13.69%. Workday has a consensus price target of $273.65, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Bilibili.

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 18.50 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -80.26 Workday $4.32 billion 13.73 -$282.43 million ($0.50) -479.88

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workday beats Bilibili on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides cloud spend management solutions; a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. In addition, the company offers Workday applications serving industries, such as healthcare, higher education, and professional services. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries; and educational institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

