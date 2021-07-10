Binance Coin Price Hits $314.33 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $314.33 or 0.00939345 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
