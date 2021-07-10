Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $100,750.19 and approximately $1.41 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00115433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,705.80 or 1.00231872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.60 or 0.00947430 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

