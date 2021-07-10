BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.22

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.26. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 2,946 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.41.

About BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

