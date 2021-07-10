BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.64. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 48,073 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.24.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

