Bionic (BNC) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Bionic has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $10,459.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bionic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00238036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.72 or 0.00816609 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

