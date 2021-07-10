BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,150 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $217.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.