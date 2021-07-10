Bitball Treasure Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.81 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $36.81 million and $458,642.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $81.79 or 0.00242474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001039 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

