Bitcashpay (BCP) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $264,037.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

