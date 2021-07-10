Bitcloud (BTDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $214.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $562,032.05 and $214.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,808.56 or 1.00222999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042642 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.52 or 0.01267339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00390994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00384215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006071 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,980,560 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

