Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0172 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $635,318.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.24 or 1.00014802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.92 or 0.01287355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00391406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00375149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006224 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004662 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,976,379 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

