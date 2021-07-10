bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $343,242.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00113825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00161931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.89 or 1.00005848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00953268 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars.

