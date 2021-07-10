Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.22 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $490.91 or 0.01464868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,512.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00412704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00080154 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,785,956 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

