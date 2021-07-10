Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $1,476.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00200318 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

