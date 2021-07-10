Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $382.06 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $382.06 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052521 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038875 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

