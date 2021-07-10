Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.64 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $776.96 million and approximately $22.64 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $44.36 or 0.00132703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00322296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00173998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003074 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold

