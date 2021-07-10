Bitcoin Incognito Hits One Day Volume of $287.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $95,027.84 and $287.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.