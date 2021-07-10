Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $137.82 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $137.82 or 0.00409917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $423.15 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,621.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.01482500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00079942 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,783,683 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.