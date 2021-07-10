Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $30,301.43 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00116004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00161286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,073.05 or 1.00365864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.72 or 0.00941782 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

