BitcoinHD 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

