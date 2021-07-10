BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0005 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $5,264.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

