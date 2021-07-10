Bithao (BHAO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Bithao has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.55 or 0.00881071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005298 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

