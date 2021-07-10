Bitnation Price Hits $0.0000 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Bitnation has traded 100.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitnation has a market cap of $121,953.65 and $738.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitnation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,873,640 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitnation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitnation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.