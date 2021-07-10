Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $100,778.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00397005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

