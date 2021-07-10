BlackRock Inc. Acquires 107,636 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Central Puerto worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Central Puerto by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $364.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.