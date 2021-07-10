BlackRock Inc. Acquires 36,836 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.43% of Cellectis worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

