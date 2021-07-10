BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 310,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSL opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

