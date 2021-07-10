BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 465,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PACE stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $559.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

