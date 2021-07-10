BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,742,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Outlook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $454.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

