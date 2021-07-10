BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 235,044 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

