BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of Gamida Cell worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 3,274,746 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

