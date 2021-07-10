BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summit Therapeutics worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $7.52 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, COO Maky Zanganeh acquired 389,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

