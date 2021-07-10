BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.67% of Beyond Air worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XAIR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XAIR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.26 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

