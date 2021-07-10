BlackRock Inc. Buys 11,450 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.07 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

