BlackRock Inc. Buys 139,004 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 147,876.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -258.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.