BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,685,859 Shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 556.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of MICT worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MICT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MICT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MICT during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MICT during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MICT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MICT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares in the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03. MICT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

