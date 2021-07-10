BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.24% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

