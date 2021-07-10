BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Freedom worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Freedom by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Freedom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRHC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

