BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48,862.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 293,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33.

