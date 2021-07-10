BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,179 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.74% of Aqua Metals worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

