BlackRock Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Novan worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04. Novan, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

