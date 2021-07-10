BlackRock Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.84% of Ring Energy worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

