BlackRock Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Venator Materials worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.90. Venator Materials PLC has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.