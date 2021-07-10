BlackRock Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.25% of Citizens worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 118.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Citizens by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citizens by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Citizens by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citizens by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.06. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

