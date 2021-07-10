BlackRock Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.86% of AC Immune worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune SA has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. Research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

