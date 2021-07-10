BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.35% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $194.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LINC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

