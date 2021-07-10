BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,301 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.93% of Remark worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.00. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

