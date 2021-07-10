BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.48% of Bank7 worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $18.20 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.12.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.