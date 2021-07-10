BlackRock Inc. Invests $4.35 Million in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFH opened at $20.86 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

