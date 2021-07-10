BlackRock Inc. Invests $4.62 Million in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $15,543,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

